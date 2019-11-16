The annual SOLAS Holiday Celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at American Legion Post 2, 716 S. 16th St. in Council Bluffs. We’ll have several raffles, auctions and several split the pot drawings.
There will be plenty of yummy chili, other soup, chili cheese dogs and lots of desserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to make a donation for our SOLAS auction, contact SOLAS at 402-968-0822 or 712-676-1000.
Hollie is a wonderful mother to her two darling kittens. While she loves playing with her kittens and cat toys, she truly loves nothing more than to be snuggled on your lap purring. Hollie loves being around nice people and will desire the ability to connect with her “new family” for snuggles and lots of love. She doesn’t seem to mind dogs, but Hollie would probably do best in a quiet home without children.
Lucky is a “young at heart” senior girl in a stunning red and white coat. She gets along great with adults.
Jax is a cute brown tabby cat who was born in May 2018. As feline “teenagers” tend to be. She’s active, playful, curious and she’s always up for a good time.
For more information about SOLAS, check us out online at solaspetadoption.org and facebook.com/solascb.
