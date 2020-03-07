Gloria and her litter mate were found in rural Iowa when they were 3-month-old babies. She was skittish at first — but she has grown into a lovely beauty with slight “whisp” of a locket.
Gloria is playful and loves to be loved. When she’s had enough attention, she’ll let you know. She is also independent and content when she’s alone. She gets along with other cats and most dogs and older children.
Moo is a recent surrender to SOLAS. This lovely lady is extremely bashful. She gets along great with other cats who have the same “purrsonality” And she can also be very shy and affectionate when she overcomes her initial fears of anything new.
Sasha was found as an abandoned cat in a small town that doesn’t have an animal shelter. Her estimated year of her birth is August of 2018. Sasha is a little uncomfortable in her new situation. We recommend that she be adopted to a family with older children who are experienced and patient with cats.
Sasha is very calm and friendly and will welcome lots of love and affection when you come and adopt her and take her to her new loving and furever home without dogs.
Are you looking for that “purrfect” kitten or cat and just haven’t found it yet? Please just give SOLAS a call at 402-968-0822 and will find that “purrfect purring” someone for you. SOLAS would also like to thank Friends of the Shelter Inc. for their recent donation of scratching pads and cat toys.
