Midnight, who is also referred to as “Middy May” by her foster family, is just a year old and gets along great with other cats.
Her foster mom says that she’s “sweet as pie” and loves to pets. However, she’s fairly subdued and a little timid of children, but she’s great with adults. What makes her unique is her soft fluffy coat.
Archie, an adorable 2-year-old buff colored tabby who loves kittens! He also loves to cuddle with people and gets along great with children. He’s also a big attention seeker.
Chloe, an absolutely darling 2-year-old gets along great with other cats and kittens. Her foster mom, who has fostered dozens if not more cats and kittens over the years for SOLAS, says that Chloe is the sweetest cat that you will ever have. She loves cuddling and is great around small children. She will also take “cat naps” with you for hours at a time.
Dexter is a stunning 3-year-old red tabby cat with a unique horizontal streak of white under his chin and little white spots on his toes. Dexter loves to cuddle with adults and children who are over 10-years-old. He’s sweet and cuddly and loves attention.
SOLAS is once again sponsoring our low-cost vaccination clinic on Feb. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2703 E. Kanesville Blvd. (formerly K-Mart) in Council Bluffs. (Please do not put your animals in the shopping carts.)
Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Vet Clinic will administer the vaccinations.
The I.V.M.A. recommends all veterinarians follow Iowa code and provide a one year vaccination booster if the cat’s or dog’s vaccination has expired. The cost is $10 for rabies vaccination. FVRCP, DHPP, leukemia, bordatella and leptospira are all $15.
SOLAS will also be microchipping cats and dogs for $25 which also includes registration with AVID. If you have any questions, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
