Good morning our cat-loving friends! I hope everyone is happy and healthy. Support Our Local Animal Shelter is continuing to do in-home adoptions since Petco and Petsmart are closed to adoptions right now.
First this week is another little one who is not ready for adoption yet, but she is too cute not to mention. Iris is a strong and independent little lady. She can hold her own when playing with her three larger brothers.
She is cute as a button and loves to snuggle when she is ready to take a nap. Iris will have time as she gets older to interact with her foster brother, a 5-pound Pomeranian, so she may be OK with small dogs.
Next is Jupiter, a very handsome, big ‘ol red tabby. He is big, bold and confident. He is very affectionate, engaging, likes humans and is playful. He came into rescue as a stray. He is an outside-savvy cat. For that reason, it will be best to adopt as an inside cat with outside supervision or restriction, like a screen porch or large kennel. He will be confident to wander off and maybe not return.
His hard-to-adopt story is that he will correction nip or bite when startled or agitated. It is not a feral-fearful bite, but more of a not-knowing one. I am pleased to say, he has not attempted any defensive nips recently. An experienced, adult adoption would be best for Jupiter.
Lastly, we have Gloria. Gloria and her littermate were found in rural Iowa as stray 3-month-old babies. Her estimated date of birth is March 2019. She was skittish and wary at first but has grown into a lovely, sleek black beauty with a wisp of a white locket.
She is playful and likes to be stroked. She will move on when she has had enough of the attention. She is independent and content when alone, and likely will get along with most situations. Other cats seem to be OK with her as well as dogs if they are OK with cats. Older kids may be best.
