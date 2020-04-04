Welcome spring flowers and kitty teasing birds. While most of us are stuck inside, now would be a great time to adopt a cat. Lots of time to adjust and give them a little extra love while they learn their new home.
Continuing on last week’s theme, this week features three more harder-to-adopt cats. Through no fault of their own, they are shy, scared and just need a good home to love them.
The first cat is Leelou. Leelou is about 8-years-old and very, very timid with strangers (i.e. doesn’t show well at meet and greets), but is quite the loving cat once she’s comfortable with someone. Her ideal forever home would be a quiet household with someone very patient who is home a fair amount of the time (she’s very social with her person/people once she trusts you). It does take longer for her to get comfortable with men. She can get along with other non-bullying cats, though she’d prefer to hang out with her person rather than snuggle up with another feline.
This is Zebra Cake, also known as “Bobbie” because he has a bobtail. Bobbie is not your normal cat, even though he was born in foster care. As you can see, he loves hanging out and will snuggle in a lap. But any interaction is strictly on his terms. He will not let you pick him up and will run if you move toward him, but sit down and put your feet up, and he will be in your lap in a heartbeat. Be sure to close the bathroom door or you will have company in there, too. He is great with the other cats and pets, and his favorite toy is a ring with a ball that goes round and round. He is current all shots, neutered, and microchipped but is considered special needs and will need a quiet home willing to let him be the one to make the moves. No children please. He will just run and hide. Please let us know if you are interested in adoption.
The last cat is cheating just a little. She is not yet ready for adoption but how great would it be if we could find her a home ready to go when she’s ready? Her name is Dustie and has had intestinal issues ever since she was little. Dustie will stay on foster until she is at her best physically. She loves adult cats and is good with dogs too. She is playful, unless she thinks it’s time for medicine, then she hides. The sound of the refrigerator door or can opener will have her in your plate.
