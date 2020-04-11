Good morning during this trying time for all of us. We are sad to announce that for the protection of everyone, Petsmart has also suspended in-store adoptions for now. This means no cats at Petco or Petsmart. We are still doing adoptions out of our homes though. Please visit petfinder.com for a listing of who is available.
This week we are featuring a pair of loving senior cats. They are two extremely sweet and good motivated kitties looking for a cat lover’s home to share good times.
They are 13-year-old neutered boys that have not been declawed.
Tigger is a stocky boy who loves his treats and belly rubs. Happy to be on his own and one that loves the quiet, he’s extremely trusting and loves to be brushed, have his belly rubbed and fall asleep next to you on the couch.
O’Malley is Tigger’s brother and loves to be touched. He’s looking for someone that loves to be loved. He likes to be held and rubbed, will give you kisses and will pet you while you rub him. Be ready for a kitty that wants to be with you and love you.
