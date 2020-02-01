About four or five weeks ago, a pair of very scared kittens were found by the road next to the interstate. They were rescued and became part of SOLAS Rescue.
One of the pair was named Garfield because of his red tabby fur coat. His sister, Maisey, a darling black and gray tabby have been raised together — so they are siblings by “another mother.” They are now healthy, happy and ready to find their home together — or apart.
At about the same time, a litter of kittens were found in a garage. These little darlings were very sick and were suffering from flood-water-related illnesses.
Fortunately, these kittens found their way into one of our wonderful SOLAS foster homes.
Next we have the famous Elsa. She became a TV star this past week as a very special groomed kitty! Our Elsa was covered from head to tail in what we call “flea dust.” Unfortunately, her skin was irritated and flaky all over her body. In fact, when you petted her, your hand would have a “crumbling” sensation.
Now, thanks to the generosity of Melinda Brink, owner of Club Meow, Elsa has become an absolutely “itch free” stunning beauty.
SOLAS is once again sponsoring our low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, at Bomgaars, 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. (formerly K-Mart) in Council Bluffs. Please do not put animals in their shopping carts.
Bring unexpired rabies certificate with you if you wish to receive a three-year rabies vaccination. Proof of an unexpired rabies certificate is the only way Iowa allows the three-year vaccination to be give after a one-year vaccination.
Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Vet Clinic will administer the vaccinations. The I.V.M.A. recommends all Veterinarians follow Iowa code and provide a one-year vaccination booster if the cat’s or dog’s Vaccination has expired. The cost is $10 for one year rabies vaccinations. FVRCP, DHPP, Leukemia, Bordatella and Leptospira are all $15.
SOLAS will also be microchipping cats and dogs for $25, which also includes registration with AVID. If you have any questions, please call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
We hope to see you there. Please remember to tell all your friends.
