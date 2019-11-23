Miss Liberty is a demure darling who is no longer in distress. She was surrendered to SOLAS and she needed some extra quiet time before moving on to a new loving furever family.
She’s a petite Chocolate point Siamese who has her playful moments, but mostly is’s a delightful lovely girl. She will only be adopted to a family who will keep her inside only and give her lots of TLC.
Tigey is a two-year-old darling who still likes to play and could easily become a “lap cat” with a little encouragement and TLC. She likes to be next to her family and is a very quiet.
Tigey is shy and prefers to be approached slowly. Tigey would probably do best with adults or older children. She came to her foster home as a mother cat and she gets along great with younger cats and kittens.
She was extremely thin when she came to SOLAS Rescue. She’s now eating lots of Kitten Chow to bring her weight up to normal size. Tigey also loves canned cat food — which will also increase her weight.
Bear and Pumpkin are an adorable brother and sister duo who were born on Aug. 18. Little Bear is very sweet-natured and can be a cuddly little bear when he’s ready for his nap.
Pumpkin would love to be your friend. She’s also very sweet and playful and can also be cuddly when she’s tired. She and her brother Bear are both available for adoption.
They would love to be adopted together, but that isn’t a necessity. They would would make wonderful playmates for any family circle.
Christmas is coming. Please draw a big red circle around Dec. 14. That’s the big day that you’ll be able to make a large dent on your Christmas shopping list.
Our annual holiday celebration will once again be at American Legion Post 2, 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs. This fun event will have a raffle, silent auction and split the pot drawing.
Also, lots of chili, cheese dogs and yummy deserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to donate something for the auction, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822 or 402-676-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.