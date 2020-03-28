Hello my quarantined friends. Hope you are taking this time to give your pets a little extra love. They sure appreciate it.
It is with great sadness that we have to announce that for the duration of this virus, Petco will not be doing adoptions after the two cats currently there are adopted. We will still have animals at the Petsmart in Council Bluffs and in private homes.
Now for our featured animals. This week we are featuring three hard-to-adopt-out cats. Can you help find them a “furever” home?
First is Harley. Harley is a very content and peaceful female feline. She loves affection and attention. She wants companionship. She is agreeable with cats that will be nice to her. She seems to have been introduced to dogs. Cat friendly dogs, I believe will be OK. She got the name Harley because the couple that had her, one wanted a motorcycle, one wanted a cat. So they got the motorcycle and the cat and named her Harley.
She needs someone who can commit to continue with her weight loss progress. She feels much better as she is losing her unhealthy pounds. I have taken her on therapy walks. She does well with a harness and leash. But it isn’t necessary if you are willing to keep up with her.
Next is Jupiter. He is big, bold and confident. He is very affectionate, engaging and playful. A very handsome red tabby.
He came into rescue as a stray. He has been living an outside life and is very savvy. His hard-to-adopt story is that he will correction nip/bite when startled or agitated.
It is not a soft bite, I believe because he never had the opportunity to learn otherwise. It is not a feral fearful bite but more not knowing it’s too hard for the circumstances. For that reason, only an experienced, adult adoption would be best. No children.
Last is Cassidy. He doesn’t do well at Petsmart.
He has come along way in his social demeanor here. He plays, I can pick him up, he likes affection and attention. It’s the new environment, humans and other animals that will set him back for awhile.
He will respond well with patience and the understanding. His fear of the unknown will be upfront until he feels safe. I believe he will be OK with kids. He isn’t a grumpy cat. Gets along with his foster friends very well.
