Because of the current state of the world, S.O.L.A.S. has seen a rather dramatic drop in cats this season. Because of that I want to take a little space in our column to show off a cat that we don’t have in our rescue directly, but the owner has asked for our assistance in placing it.
“This guy’s name is Chamois and he’s been here since Aug. 2018, when I adopted him from the shelter where he’d been for several months after being rescued when found out in the elements as a real young baby.
He had been adopted once and returned before he found his home. He fit in really well for a long while. Then he began picking on another household cat. Mercilessly. Several trips to the vet later confirmed no new health issues.
He’s 2-1/2 years old, neutered and has his nails. He is currently not UTD on shots and has a chip.
A dedicated single or couple would be ideal for him. He would do great where he can be more of a free spirit to spend time outdoors and in the house as his preference seems to dictate.”
There is a rehoming fee of $60.
Next is Mona. Mona came in with babies, has finished raising them and is ready to find a furever home of her own. Mona has decided that her foster brother, a 5-pound Pomeranian, is her most favorite partner in crime.
When she isn’t prowling around or snuggling with him she’s looking for her human to get some scratches and snuggles. She’s extremely friendly and would be great for a home with any age of kiddos.
Last is Snowflake. Snowflake is extremely beautiful but it’s going to be a little hard to find her the right home. When she first arrived at the shelter she was extremely scared and angry,.
She has now decided humans are good. But still has an extreme aversion to other cats and dogs so must be an only pet with no small children either as she can play rough, but the love she has to give is totally worth it.
