Have you been looking all over for that “purrfect” cat? Well, Kevin has been looking for you, too. He’s a stunning brown tabby who gets along great with other cats and dogs. He’s a very calm fellow who loves to “snuggle” with his wonderful foster family.
If you’ve been looking for that very special “lady cat,” Lucky, is an 11-year-old darling who suddenly lost her owner and has been a very “special” senior citizen who has been at SOLAS Rescue waiting patiently for you to come and adopt her. She aspires to be the only to be the only cat in the house, and we don’t know how well she would get along with dogs.
SOLAS also has an adorable 10-week-old kitten who is as sweet as she could be. Natasha was found hiding out at the Google campus. She’s all ready to move in with her new loving family!
SOLAS is once again sponsoring our low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Bomgaars, 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. (formerly K-Mart) in Council Bluffs.
Please do not put animals in their shopping carts.
Bring an unexpired rabies certificate with you if you wish to receive a three-year rabies vaccination. Proof of an unexpired rabies certificate is the only way Iowa allows the three-year vaccination to be give after a one-year vaccination.
Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Veterinary Clinic will administer the vaccinations. The I.V.M.A. recommends all Veterinarians follow Iowa code and provide a one-year vaccination booster if the cat’s or dog’s Vaccination has expired. The cost is $10 for one-year rabies vaccinations. FVRCP, DHPP, Leukemia, Bordatella and Leptospira are all $15.
SOLAS will also be microchipping cats and dogs for $25, which includes registration with AVID. If you have any questions, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
We hope to see you there. Please remember to tell all your friends.
