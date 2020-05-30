Thanks to your generosity during Omaha/Pottawattamie Gives, SOLAS raised enough to completely pay for veterinary care — neuters or spays, vaccinations and microchips — for 49 cats.
Thanks to your donations, these cats will not be reproducing in the future and lots of lives have been saved. Now that’s a wonderful feeling!
Bandit is Cat No. 1 this week! He’s an adorable 6-month-old gray and white sweetheart. Our Bandit is totally vetted and is ready to go to his “furever” loving home.
Hunter, an adorable gray kitten, was a “borderline” semi-feral kitten who was rescued by Animal Control. This darling little boy is also very busy. He was a little wild at first, but he’s also been around children, other cats and dogs.
