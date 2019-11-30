Did you remember to add our wonderful, exciting upcoming fundraiser to your calendars for Dec. 14 at the American Legion Post 2, 716 S. Fourth Street in Council Bluffs to help support Support Our Local Animal Shelter’s work?
This fun event will have a raffle, silent auction (with lots of wonderful items) and split-the-pot drawing.
Also, lots of chili and/or cheese dogs and yummy desserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to donate something for the auction, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822 or 402-676-1000.
Middy May’s official name is “Midnight,” but her foster family calls her Middy May. She’s a year old and gets along great with other cats. Her foster mom says that Middy May is as sweet as pie and loves to be petted. She’s a quiet young lady — but is a bit timid of children, great with adults and apparently shy of cameras. Unlike most black cats — Middy is “unique” because she’s dressed in “fluffy fur!”
Bippity and her siblings, Boppity and Boo, were born in April and trapped at 4-weeks-old — way to young to be without their mother to survive. They were little struggling and raggedy kittens at first. Now, they are all healthy and so very ready to be with their new “furever” families.
Bippity and Boppity are little girls, and Boo is their little brother. They are all wearing stunning white “lockets.” Boppity has white markings on her tummy. This adorable group is affectionate, playful and very socialized for about anyone. Plus, friendly small or large dogs should be fine with them.
Ginger and his companion Lord Gray’s owner recently passed away. Family members were unable to rehome them so they were surrendered to SOLAS.
Ginger is a 9-year-old gentleman and a very peacefully mannered fellow. The “purrfect” home for he and his friend Lord Gray would be a quieter home. The two are long time pals but would be content with their own safe and loving home.
For more information about SOLAS, check us out online at solaspetadoption.org and facebook.com/solascb.
