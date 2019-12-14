Christmas will be here before we know it. If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping or if you haven’t even started yet, SOLAS has a “purrfect” way for you to do all of your Christmas shopping in one stop.
That one-stop opportunity is the SOLAS chili feed fundraiser that will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 2, 716 S. Fourth St.
The event will help support SOLAS’s efforts to provide food, medical care and foster homes for our foster cats and kittens until they are adopted to their “purrmanent” loving homes.
This fun event will have a raffle, silent auction and a split-the-pot drawing. There will be lots of wonderful chili and/or cheese dogs and yummy deserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
Here’s a very short list of items that will be available for purchase at this event: Kate Spade designer purse, Relax Stacation Vacation Getaway, Magic Chef 6-quart multi cooker, Christmas cash lottery tree, Raising Canes cooler basket, boy’s and girl’s 20-inch bikes, decorative race car hood by Doll Distributing, an air fryer and lots more.
Plus you will also be helping SOLAS provide food, medical care and, in some cases, grooming for some of our foster cats that come to us in desperate need of being groomed.
Chicken Little and his sister, Blondie, are currently in SOLAS foster care and are still looking for their “furever” home or if necessary homes. These little darlings are about 8 months old and they’re great with kids, dogs and other cats. Just like siblings they would love to be adopted together.
Munchkin and Pumpkin are adorable red tabbys who was born on Aug. 19. They are very lovable and curious little boys who’s are anxious to meet their new “furever” family.
That could be you.
