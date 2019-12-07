Support Our Local Animal Shelter (SOLAS) volunteers are looking forward to seeing all of our long-time friends and getting to meet wonderful new people at our chili feed fundraiser on Dec. 14 at the American Legion Post 2, 716 S. Fourth St., from 4 to 7 p.m.
The event will help support SOLAS’s efforts to provide food, medical care and foster homes for our foster cats and kittens until they are adopted to their “purrmanent” loving homes.
This fun event will have a raffle, silent auction — with lots of wonderful items — and a split-the-pot drawing. There will be lots of wonderful chili and/or cheese dogs and yummy desserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to “sponsor” a crock pot of chili or sponsor a table at the auction, please call SOLAS at 402-968-0822 or 402- 676-1000.
Sasha was found as a stray in a small town that doesn’t have an animal shelter. She’s a year old and a little scared of new people. Our recommendation is that Sasha be adopted to a family with children older than 8, or those who are experienced with cats. Sasha isn’t a snuggler — but she enjoys being petted and occasionally being held. With patience we’re sure that in time she’ll be a “cuddle bug!”
If you’ve been looking for a “purrfect” companion and just haven’t met the right girl yet, we have the cat that you’ve been looking for. Her name is Agnes, and she’s 2 to 3 years old. We believe that she is a unique combination of Lynx and Siamese who loves to be brushed. Plus she’s very outgoing. She has a great “purrsonality” and loves people. One of her favorite things to do is to lay next to her foster mom. Agnes does have a couple of health issues but they don’t affect her quality of life. She has a slight heart murmur and is FIV positive. She would prefer to be the only cat in your home.
For more information about SOLAS, check us out online at solaspetadoption.org and facebook.com/solascb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.