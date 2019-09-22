FARRAGUT — Nine months ago, Donna Tiemeyer took a vow to turn the former Farragut Elementary School building and gymnasium into an elegant event and wedding venue: The Waterfalls Wedding Venue.
Complete with a 30-foot waterfall, two fountains, balcony seating, gorgeous curved staircases and one spiral staircase, this could be any bride’s dream venue.
With family ties to the school, Tiemeyer, and her husband Trent, purchased the Farragut school in spring 2017, turning a portion of it into apartments. Tiemeyer also had a second vision of turning the elementary part of the building into an event and wedding venue.
“When my daughter got married three years ago, it made me start to think. Why don’t we have more options in this area,” said Tiemeyer. “This is what I wanted the school for to begin with, but we decided to do the apartments first.”
With the apartments finished, Tiemeyer and her crew started working on the area that would become The Waterfalls Wedding Venue. The ground floor of the venue has two rooms, each room capable of holding 300 people.
The first room is set up to be used for receptions, showers or birthday parties and has a full kitchen.
The second, more elegant room, gears toward weddings, but would also be perfect for a parties. This room has two bars, a stage area for a band or DJ and a dance floor. The rental of this room, also gives access to the reception room, along with the full kitchen.
“We designed the venue so you could have a wedding, DJ, and dance in one room, with the reception set up in the other room.”
Before remodeling even began, Tiemeyer knew she wanted a curved staircase built in the venue.
“People don’t go in and build curved staircases a lot anymore,” said Tiemeyer. “If you do see them, they have been bought pre-built.”
You have the option of taking the beautiful curved staircase, past the waterfall up to the second floor, or the spiral staircase, up the side of the balcony that overlooks the first floor.
At one time, the elementary gymnasium had balcony seating for people to watch games from. At some point, it had been closed with a flat wall, and was no longer used.
“When I found out through a family member that there used to be balcony seating, of course I wanted that back,” said Tiemeyer.
Tiemeyer opened the balcony area on the second floor, slightly expanded the area and installed seating. Also, on the second floor is a room for the bride and her party, the groom and his party and a family room. Each room includes furniture, big screen television, mini fridge and a makeup counter in the bride’s room.
The future for the third floor is still in the planning stages.
“Structurally, it is a great building,” said Tiemeyer. “We have future plans to make the third floor into either rooms that can be rented for the weekend when holding an event, or possibly more apartments. We have to check the noise factor out, before we consider anything,” Tiemeyer said.
Tiemeyer knows the ties in the Farragut community to the school are strong.
“When you take over a school that had so many ties to the community, people are upset and curious,” said Tiemeyer. “It just helps to know that the building is not just going to sit, and be an eyesore like in so many other small towns. It is actually being improved, and used. It is fun for people to come in here, and see what we have redone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.