I was speaking with a very nice lady named Carol last Sunday and she seemed a bit surprised when I responded to her question about the “constellation” of the Big Dipper.
Despite being the most easily recognized star patterns in the northern hemisphere, I had to tell her the Big Dipper is actually an asterism and not a full-blown constellation. By definition, an asterism is a prominent pattern or group of stars, typically having a popular name but smaller than a constellation
There are currently 88 constellations recognized by astronomers but in our vicinity of southwest Iowa we can only see a total of 58 of them.
The word constellation comes from the Latin word, “con” meaning together and “stella,” meaning stars and recognizes stars that make up imaginary outline or pattern in the nighttime celestial sphere.
A constellation is a group of stars that make an imaginary shape in the night sky. They are usually named after mythological characters, people, animals and objects. In different parts of the world, people have made up different shapes out of the same groups of bright stars. It is like a game of connecting the dots.
If someone is asked which are the most famous or well-known constellations they’ll probably go through the 12 formations that make up the zodiac in which all the astrological sun signs are located.
Of course in the modern world in which we live, we have a multitude of sources that provide us information on the different seasons, planting, harvesting, etc. Not so with the ancients. To them, the formations were used to help keep track of the calendar.
Some of my readers may have wondered what is the smallest constellation in the sky. Sorry to say, it is one that is below our southern local horizon and can’t be seen. That constellation is named Crux, the Southern Cross.
It is a small group of four bright stars that forms a Latin cross in the southern sky. Crux is visible from latitudes south of 25 degrees north and completely invisible, as I said, from our geographical position.
One of wintertime’s most famous and easily recognized constellations is that of Orion, the Hunter, now located in the southeastern sky.
Marked by three stars in a line that form Orion’s belt, this huge formation completely dominates the southern horizon through most of southwest Iowa’s wintertime.
By following the line of the three “belt” stars observers will be able to locate the brightest star, other than our Sun, in our nighttime sky, Sirius.
Located in the constellation of Canis Major, the Large Dog, Sirius is an unmistakable object in the sky a star that is known to “twinkle” or scintillate more than any other star.
The scintillation is caused by the bright star light having to pass through the various layers or Earth’s atmosphere that cause the light waves to jump around.
With today’s high temperature expected to reach the mid-40, I wish to point out that Sunday, Jan. 5, Earth reaches that point in its orbit around the Sun known as perihelion or closest approach.
Readers may be surprised to learn that at perihelion Earth will be 91.4 million miles from the Sun while on next July 4, we increase that distance considerably, being 94.5 million miles away from the Sun.
As I’ve mentioned before, distance has nothing to do with the cold or heat. It is the tilt of Earth’s north pole.
I hope all my readers have a very happy and prosperous 2020, and, although I steal the saying, “Keep Looking Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.