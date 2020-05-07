The image of an astronomer to many people is a “nocturnal creature huddled in some cold observatory dome, studying the heavens from the business end of a long optical telescope with eye and camera”.
I don’t consider myself a nocturnal creature but I can remember very, very well having huddled around my telescope in some pretty frigid nighttime southwest Iowa weather. It’s an integral part of the hobby I’ve chosen to pursue.
The quote in the first paragraph of today’s column is attributed of a gentleman named James Mullaney and it points out that the hobby of astronomy is a year-round venture that will take some getting used to.
In another quote I’ve always enjoyed, French author and astronomer Camille Flammarion wrote in his “Dreams of an Astronomer”:
“It is one of the charms of astronomy that it enables us to see through space. Those who remain in ignorance of this science do not even know that they are depriving themselves of the most agreeable satisfactions of the mind. They are like travelers who pass through a wonderful landscape without asking where they are”.
I would guess my interest in the heavens began 72 years ago when I was a freshman in high school. Despite those many years I am still amazed by the celestial landscapes that are there for us to enjoy every clear night of the year.
If you were to talk to an astronomer, whether professional of amateur, they would probably try to convince you they were investigators of the universe and whose work is often divided between observational and theoretical research.
It’s once you begin observing the heavens that you start to absorb some of the theoretical as well as philosophical values of the science of astronomy.
For the astronomer involved in theoretical research, it isn’t unusual for them to never enter an observatory. They make their calculations on paper or a computer, merely feeding the observational data obtained by others in those calculations.
What all astronomers have in common is the love of the heavens and the universe, and the greatest difference between amateur and professionals is that the latter get paid for what they do.
Be that as it may, amateurs outnumber their professional counterparts 30 to one and they contribute enormous amounts of valuable data to the field.
It is not that amateurs are more adept than the professionals. The larger observatories just don’t have time to do the meticulous observations that amateurs are in the best position to do, primarily by sheer numbers.
I’m the first to concede that not everyone has an interest in the stars or astronomy. Those who do and want to take the time to “ask where they are” are welcome to write to me in care of The Daily Nonpareil or if there is a question I might be able to answer e-mail me at rallen4@cox.net. Please put the word “stargazing” in the subject line. Thanks.
On another astronomical subject, Comet SWAN (C/2020 F8) is now a naked eye object with experienced observers around the world pegging in at a magnitude of +5.5 that technically places it within the range of an unaided human eye.
The one problem is that looking at the comet with just the naked eye, it will appear as a dim fuzzy green ball but with the aid of a telescope, wow!
The brightness of comets is notoriously hard to predict, but several publications predict its visibility as a 4th magnitude comet on May 17. There is, however, no guarantee that will happen,
At the present time, Comet SWAN is not visible to viewers in SWI, but as we move toward May 27 the comet will be in the constellations of Perseus and Auriga, both visible from the northern hemisphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.