Whether it’s speaking to a civics group or to students, I have to be very careful that the words I use to describe certain astronomical terms will be understood.
Take for example a star’s brightness.
The brightness of a star (or anything else in the sky for that matter) is called its magnitude. A term that had its beginning 2,000 years ago when a Greek astronomer Hiparchus broke down stars into brightness classifications.
He called the brightest ones “1st magnitude” meaning it is the biggest. Those fainter stars were called “2nd magnitude” and so on down to the faintest ones he could see. That was about 6th magnitude.
The human eye has the ability to resolve stars about down to the 7th magnitude but that is when the skies are absolutely their darkest. Of course binoculars and telescopes will resolve much dimmer stars.
My 6-inch telescope will resolve stars down to 12th and even 13th magnitude stars but even being able to resolve these celestial objects I still need those very, very dark skies to do so.
I’ve mentioned before that if a list were made of the worst places to observe the heavens, Earth would rank right at the very top. The lighting systems used in the U.S. to illuminate night-time vistas do a great job of also lighting up the bellies of birds flying overhead and radiating the light into the sky. This light radiating into the sky seriously hampers observations from the downtown area.
With the now 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope outside Earth’s atmospheric layers, it has the capability of resolve stars to the 30th magnitude. This magnitude is about 10 billion times fainter than the faintest stars visible to your unaided eye.
If you’ve viewed some of the photos returned by Hubble it is absolutely amazing the variety of objects, colorations and formation of celestial objects.
In the evening when you are out and about and the sky is starting to become darker, the brightest stars you will first see are those listed as 1st magnitude.
What about those objects that are brighter than 1st magnitude? To accommodate them, the scale now extends into the negative numbers.
High overhead in the northeaster sky, observers should be able to view the very bright star named Vega in the constellation of Lyra. It is classed as a 0 magnitude star while Sirius in the winter-time constellation of Canis Major and the brightest star (next to our /Sun) in the northern hemisphere is a –1.4 magnitude.
Planet Venus that has been our brilliant evening “star” for the last five months will soon be shining in the eastern morning sky at about –4. What about our Sun? It is classed as –27.
Another confusing word used in astronomy comes into my vocabulary when talking about distances.
As Earth orbits around our parent Sun, the separation distance is about 93 million miles. Astronomers refer to this distance as an astronomical unit (A.U.) and it comes in very handy when trying to measure things in the solar system.
What about a light year? That is a term that can be really difficult to comprehend.
The distance that light travels in a year is roughly 5.9 trillion miles. Do the math on computing the distance to the Andromeda Galaxy that lies 2 million light years from Earth and you’ll see what I mean about difficulty comprehending.
In a column a couple of weeks ago I mentioned a newly discovered comet that goes by the name of Comet SWAN. At the present time, SWAN is below our southern horizon and will not become visible to us until after May 27 when it will be in the early morning sky before sunrise. More about it next week.
