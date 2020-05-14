Southwest Iowa springtime sky is host to 2 easy-to-recognize constellations and the nice thing about them is they are side-by-side.
The first one is the constellation of Bootes (BOO-teez) whose name is derived from the Greek word for herdsman.
It is said that Bootes earned his place in the sky by having invented the plow. You’d think he’d have to do something a little more spectacular to gain a place in the heavens.
Another more plausible narrative says Bootes was placed in the sky to keep his flock of creatures moving about the sky, as he pursues the bears, Ursa Major and Ursa Minor but is never able to catch up with them.
The overall constellation of Bootes resembles a huge celestial kite with the tail being marked by a bright yellow-orange colored star named Arcturus, while the other stars stretch toward the north in a familiar kite’s outline.
Arcturus, by the way, got its name also from the Greeks. The name Arcturus means “guardian of the bear” and quite often in mythological stories, he is depicted as leading the hunting dogs of nearby Canes Venatici.
Locating Bootes and its alpha star Arcturus present no problem. All you have to do is look for the familiar asterism Big Dipper, also high above to the north, and follow the arcing dipper’s handle along an imaginary line. It will bring you to Arcturus.
This particular star lies at a distance of 37 light years and, as I wrote in one of my past columns, when the Chicago World’s Fair was held in 1933, the fair was opened when the lights were automatically activated when light from the rays of the star Arcturus were detected. The star was chosen as its light had started its journey at about the time of the previous Chicago world’s fair – the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893. The rays were focused on photoelectric cells in a series of astronomical observatories and then transformed into electrical energy which was transmitted to Chicago. The other subject of today’s column, the Corona Borealis (also known as the Northern Crown) lies just to the left of Bootes and its unique semi-circle of stars is unmistakable.
Another uniquness of Corona Borealis is that of the seven stars you see in the constellation, no two of them are moving in the same direction or at the same speed. In another 50,000 years (assuming someone is still around) the Corona Borealis will not longer appear as it does today.
There is another star in the constellation that is not part of the circlet but is still interesting. The star is referred to as Rho Coronae Borealis and it is located directly above the upper right most star of the circlet.
Astronomers are interested in the possibility of extra-solar planets around this particular star.
From variations in its brightness, it is believed that a planet the size of Jupiter is in orbit around Rho Coronae Borealis and the variations take place as it passes in front of the parent star.
In last week’s column I mentioned a new comet that promises to be a naked eye object toward the latter part of the month. Those predictions are still in place but another cometary subject, Comet ATLAS, has had its problems.
Originally thought of it becoming a naked-eye spectacular, Comet ATLAS is being plagued by a nucleus that is in turmoil, shattering into dozens if not hundreds of pieces.
Why is uncertain, but according to a recent Hubble press release, the original nucleus may have spun itself into pieces because of uneven outgassing from sublimating ices.
I’ve heard it said that to understand all this you should picture the comet as a punching bag for the jets of gas and dust blasting willy-nilly from its nooks and crannies.
