I’m getting away from my usual column content about the stars to write about a subject “closer” to home.
With all the worry and concern for the residents of the U.S.A. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA is concentrating on preparations for astronauts and cosmonauts as they prepare for journeys to the international Space Station (ISS).
Three astronauts were supposed to be launched to the ISS last Thursday and they will not return to Earth for 6 months. Instead they will have a “birds-eye” view from outer space of the pandemic playing out some 250 miles beneath their feet.
All things considered, I feel certain there are innumerable people who will think that escaping Earth for 6 months sounds like a dream, but we must insure that those spacefarers must be vigilant to avoid bringing COVID-19 aboard the ISS with them.
Certainly the odds of that happening are low, but the consequences of an outbreak in outer space could have devastating consequences as you might imagine.
From what I’ve read in the newspapers and seen on TV, medical supplies for the treatment and care of COVID-19 patients is seriously limited in some areas. Medical supplies are extremely limited on the ISS and, should an emergency arise, the trip home could be both risky and tricky to say the least.
Both American and Russian space agencies have stepped up their preventative measures to protect U.S. astronaut, Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
In a news release I received, these 3 crewmembers will be ready to greet 2 more astronauts, Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken, who are scheduled to fly to the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule in May. What’s unique about this particular mission is that the 2 astronauts will be the first humans to ride a private spacecraft into orbit. Pending that launch, both astronauts are trying to limit their exposure to the Coronavirus.
. It goes without saying but the sending of humans into orbit is challenging enough under normal circumstances, but it’s harder still during a pandemic.
NASA announced that the Coronavirus concerns have already had an impact on space flight and space science. Several employees at NASA facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, the space agency has stepped up its response, implementing additional cleaning and social distancing measures.
In an attempt to stop ALL diseases – including COVID-19, from spreading in space, NASA and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, keep astronauts in quarantine for weeks before a flight. They will also complete a detailed inspection and disinfection of cargo bags.
I was surprised to read that the quarantine precautions are not new to NASA and that Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins lived in a Mobile Quarantine Facility – actually a converted Airstream trailer – for weeks after Apollo 11 returned from the moon. However that particular quarantine wasn’t so much about protecting the astronauts as it was about NASA’s desire to avoid bringing “uninvited” lunar microorganisms back to Earth.
. Beyond keeping astronauts in quarantine longer, NASA and Roscosmos are also taking other steps to reduce the number of potentially harmful microorganisms reaching the ISS next month.
The technical support staff will wear protective gear and gloves as they handle cargo and help prepare the crew and capsule for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan.
Added to these extra precautions, the staff is even being kept in quarantine themselves, something typically not done. NASA says the preventative measures have been reviewed and approved by the space agency’s doctors and they’re being “stringently followed” by the team in charge of implementing them.
