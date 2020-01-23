As they read the Daily Nonpareil, I feel reasonably certain the majority of my readers have seen the daily “Astrograph” which accompanies the comics. I also feel reasonably certain that the majority of my readers already know what their particular “sun sign” is but I wonder how many of them know the origin of that sign.
All sun signs are derived from an imaginary band in the sky known as the zodiac and it is the apparent pathway of the sun as it makes its way through 12 stellar constellations sometimes referred to as the “Circle of Animals.”
Most people, as I said, are familiar with the zodiac only through its association with their individual sun signs, upon which horoscopes are primarily based.
Astronomers, however, recognize the zodiac by another name — the ecliptic — the heavenly highway for not only the sun but for all of the planets in our solar system.
It was the study of the sun’s relationship to the starry formations along its path that gradually led early civilizations to an understanding of the basic celestial motions of planet Earth:
• The spinning that gives us night and day
• The annual journey around the sun that gives us the seasons.
The discovery of these motions represent what many scientists believe was the first true astronomical achievements of early cultures.
Because of the 12 zodiacal figures, the number 12 became a magical one and a powerful symbol — for example 12 jurors, 12 segments in rose windows of cathedrals, 12 figures on walls, in paintings and on pavement of both public and private buildings long ago.
Twelve also seemed to be right in time with the universe — the moon sweeping 12 times around earth with 12 days left over as the Sun traveled through the 12 zodiacal constellations.
Of the 12 formations, only one can be considered non-zoological — Libra, the Scales. Figures and shapes that apparently embodied the ancient ideas of man’s association with the stars represent the other 11.
The ram, bull and lion represented power. The fishtailed sea-goat and the man-horse archer are apparently fanciful figures combining the better of two worlds.
Crab and scorpion are creatures that subdued giants Hercules and Orion in mythology. The fish of the constellation Pisces symbolizes the rainy seasons, while the virgin, the water carrier and the twins represent “humans.”
There is an easy way to remember the progression of the 12 different figures using a verse known as the “Rhyme of the Zodiac.” It goes like this:
“The Ram, the Bull, the Heavenly Twins,
“Next the Crab, the Lion shines.
“Then the Virgin and the Scales,
“The Scorpion, Archer and the Goat,
“The Man who pours the water out,
“And Fish with glittering tails.”
On another subject, early evening observers today will be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) makes a pass almost directly overhead assuming skies are clear.
The ISS will first make its appearance at 6:21 p.m. in the west-southwestern sky. It will continue as a steady bright light and will reach its highest position of 72 degrees at 6:24 p.m. From there, the ISS will move toward the north-northeast where it will disappear at 6:27 p.m.
On yet another subject, I said I would write about is the planetary conjunction between Venus and Neptune coming up next Monday evening (Jan. 27), when the two planets appear extremely close.
Of the two, Venus is the brightest, and the best view of this close planetary passage will be made with binoculars. Neptune will be very, very dim so some optical accessory is absolutely necessary.
On the following day, Jan. 28, if our skies are clear, southwest Iowa observers will see a thin crescent moon pass quite close to the Venus/Neptune pairing. All this takes place in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset.
