I was talking to my friend Dee Gigliodoro during a social get-together last Sunday, and she brought up some very good questions about the confusion that pops up regarding the constellations and their names.
When looking over a detailed star chart, it doesn’t take much effort to conclude that the stars must have appealed to the imaginations of ancient cultures because of the fanciful names they placed on them.
There is a considerable amount of data that gives credence to the fact that mankind has been watching the heavens for more than 5,000 years and although it makes you wonder if they were imbibing or had some good “stuff” the names they gave them lives on today.
I remember reading in a book that there are no cultures on earth today, however simple, that is not aware of the lights that spangle the night sky — gazing at them, naming them, and on many instances making practical use of them.
Unlike those older generations who looked to the stars for times to hunt, times to plant, times of flooding and times for gathering the crops, we now have printed calendars to keep us up-to-date on the passing seasons and clocks to tell us the time of day. I guess the only people who really stick with stellar and planetary motions are those who are interested in the pseudo science of astrology.
One of the more fanciful named constellations I’ve written about before is now well placed for viewing during this first full week of December and that one is Cassiopeia, the Queen. Marked by a very distinctive shape of the letter “W”, Cassiopeia lies high overhead and slightly to the north
Getting back to the mythological side of things, the “W” is supposed to represent Cassiopeia’s throne and from reading about this particular formation, the queen spends an awful lot of time sitting on the throne looking at her self in a mirror and combing her hair.
Cassiopeia also had a serious problem with her mouth and when she was commenting on how beautiful her daughter Andromeda was in comparison to some of the goddesses around at that time they got very upset and immediately demanded retribution for the slurs.
For those who are interested in their sun signs and the Zodiac, our ancient cultures conjured up a Bull, a Ram, a Water-bearer, an Archer and even an insect named Scorpio and where they came up with these names is unknown but they must have possessed vivid imaginations to “see” what they did in the formation of the stars.
I mentioned to Dee that on many of the star parties I either host or participate in, questions about the most famous and easily recognized “constellation” the Big Dipper always come up.
In reality, the Big Dipper is NOT a constellation but is referred to as an asterism that happens to be located in the true constellation of Ursa Majorum, the Great Bear. How you get a Great Bear out of that conglomeration of stars in unknown to me. By the way, that particular constellation is now located in the far northeastern sky at this time of year.
A neighbor of the Great Bear is its smaller counterpart Ursa Minorum, the Small Bear that is home to our North Star. Whether it’s the Great Bear or the Large Bear I don’t know where the ancients who designated the names ever saw bears with tails as long as they appear in the sky.
Regardless of their naming, I hope all of my readers will enjoy the bright stars that are with us in the winter season.
Dress warmly, however.
