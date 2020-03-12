Of course it doesn’t happen every day but quite often scientists or astronomers will announce the discovery of another exo-planet somewhere in the universe.
By definition, exo-planets are the celestial bodies orbiting stars other than our Sun. Their small size makes them very difficult to detect from Earth, particularly as they appear much dimmer than their parent stars. For this reason, indirect methods are employed, such as observing changes in starlight as a result of the exo-planet and its motion.
As of March 1, a total of 4,187 of these exo-planets have been discovered but to date none of them have been determined with absolute certainty to lie within the “Goldilocks Zone” or that region where it is not-too hot, not-too cold relative to their parent sun.
Several of my past columns have dealt with the specific search for extra-terrestrials and in every talk I’ve given to a group of people, school classes or civic organization the question of ETs will invariably come up which makes me believe the curiosity and interest is definitely there.
One of the most worrisome parts of writing about ETs is the fear of me stepping on someone’s theological toes when I write about the possibility of an alien life form somewhere in the universe.
In his book “We Are Not Alone”, author Walter Sullivan offered the premise that we share the universe with other civilizations and the likelihood exists that some time in the future we will have the facts that prove that premise.
Although Sullivan’s book was written over 56 years ago, 85% of the material it contains remains unchanged today primarily because no one has definite proof that ETs exists or they don’t.
One of the most thought-provoking scenarios that I am certain will arise is what will be the reaction by the citizens of Earth to news that another intelligent life form had been discovered.
I believe, and I’m certain a large portion of my readers have the same belief, that such an announcement would be mentally devastating for millions upon millions of people who have always held the belief that we are unique.
Are we prepared for that announcement?
A fact that should be considered is that where the universe is estimated to be 12 to 13.5 billion years old, Earth is only 4.6 billion years old. That would give credence to the argument that other life forms have an 8 billion year head start on us.
Another aspect of an ET discovery would be our response when we found out a society of intelligent beings with a highly developed culture and an advanced scientific out look, had no religious orientation.
Even more unacceptable might be the realizations that they in no way resemble the familiar biological form of earthlings and are intelligently superior to us. What would make it many, many times worse was if we discovered they had a distinct liking of human flesh.
On another subject, last Sunday marked the end of Central Standard Time and we are now in the firm grasp of Daylight Saving Time. This will make it necessary to go out at a later time to view the heavens due to the prolonged daylight.
I’ve received several e-mails and phone calls from readers commenting on two very bright objects in the evening sky, one in the west and one in the southwest. The bright object in the southwestern sky is the “Dog Star’ Sirius while the very bright evening “star” now in the high western sky is planet Venus now shining at a –4.3 magnitude, 15 times brighter than Sirius. Only the moon and the Sun shine brighter than our “sister” planet.
