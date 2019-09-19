In many of my columns I’ve written about books and magazines that are available to help readers get a start on casual stargazing. Thanks to Kalmbach Publishing there is now a new publication titled “Astronomy For Kids” which, in my opinion, is the best guide for beginning stargazers I’ve ever seen.
Exclusively from “Astronomy” magazine (published by Kalmbach), you will get an abundance of astronomy facts, activities and fun projects for kids and engaging and fun articles, simple diagrams and stunning photos of the universe’s most beautiful sights.
Consisting of 100 pages, this new addition to astronomy publications, introduces the younger generation of star gazers to just about everything they need to know about the heavens and does so in words and pictures that are easy for them to comprehend.
Just a few of the articles contained in the publication are: “The Reasons For The Seasons,” “How Telescopes Work,” “Learn About Comets,” “All About Comets,” plus a multitude of other basic astronomical subjects.
Michael Bakich, a friend of mine who used to work at “Astronomy” magazine as a senior editor, played a major role in getting “Astronomy For Kids” into publication.
In his introduction, Michael said, “Hi, kids! Also, a big “hello” to all you parents and teachers. The staff of “Astronomy” has been involved in science education ever since the magazine started in 1973, but our stories have been mainly for adults. “Astronomy For Kids” is the first publication we’ve produced specifically for kids. And, to be honest, we had a blast putting it together!”
I am certain you’ll find that “Astronomy For Kids” has something for everyone. If your kids like being out under the stars or they enjoy indoor activities more, you’ll find plenty in the publication to keep both types interested.
From speaking to groups of people, I know for certain how parents can be often be overwhelmed by some of the questions that can come from their kids.
One of the main features of “Astronomy For Kids” that I really was impressed with are the astronomy question and answers that are contained in the publication and could be the source of an answer for the kids.
There was one question which caught my eye and I think many of you may have had it asked of you: “Why do stars twinkle?” The answer was: a star gives off a steady light but we see it twinkling because of Earth’s atmosphere.
Each star is just one point of light but when it passes through air (on its way to our eyes) layers of air bend the light up and down and left and right. As a result, the star seems to twinkle. And too, sometimes, but not always, when we watch a bright star, we can see different colors because the layers of air break up the star’s light.
If your kids like to work with their hands, “Astronomy For Kids” offers 11 hands-on projects that will go a long way in providing hours of interesting and educational entertainment dealing specifically with astronomy.
Just a few of these projects are: “See the Sun Safely,” “Make A Simple Sundial,” “Let’s Make A Comet” and “Sizing Up The Moon.” Not only will the kids be involved in making something they’ll also be learning mentally at the same time.
There are a couple of ways to order “Astronomy For Kids” call Kalmbach Publishers at 1-800-533-6644 to speak to one of their representatives. You can also go to astronomy.com. When the site comes up, look at the top right of the intro page and you’ll see a search block. Type in “Astronomy For Kids” and then when it comes up click on the product shown and just follow the guide.
Ordering may sound a bit complicated but I know you will be more than satisfied with the book when you get it.
