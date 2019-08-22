I have been observing the heavens for over 60 years and during that time I have always been fascinated by all there is to see there and but also realizing there is much of it I’ll never get to see.
Our problem locally is that we are bound by our local horizon so the stars and other celestial objects that lie below that horizon remain invisible to us unless we get in the car and head south or, perhaps, go on a Caribbean cruise.
Here at home, it’s not that difficult to get a good toehold on stargazing if you remember a few things including a short rhyme: “learn the sky with your eye”. That is something I can’t stress enough.
Be sure to study a map of the constellations that will be up in the sky while you will be observing. You can find star maps in periodicals such as “Astronomy” and “Sky and Telescope”, both of which are shelved in the Council Bluffs library. In addition, there are several very good books on the shelves that can really help out including my favorite “Backyard Guide To The Night Sky” by Howard Schneider.
It may seem unnecessary to new stargazers, but there are many astronomers who try to “dark adapt” before going outdoors. This requires avoiding any really bright lights and to give your eyes a chance to become accustomed to the darkness.
If at all possible, sit in a darkened room so that you will not have to spend as much time later becoming able to see faint objects. It takes the human eye approximately 15 minutes to become well enough accustomed to the dark. I read one time that astronomer Clyde Tombaugh who is credited with the discovery of planet Pluto would sit in a completely darkened room for over a half hour letting his eyes get adapted to the dark.
Try to find a location where there are no streetlights or other outdoor lights glaring into your eyes (good luck). If you are observing from your backyard, try to find the spot that is the darkest. I have found that one of the biggest problems in my observing sessions is to be out at a really dark spot and then have a car come along with its bright lights on.
You may want to take with you a dim, red-light flashlight if you have one. The red color will not destroy the night vision you have tried so hard to acquire. You can remove the flashlight bulb and paint it red or put red paint on the flashlight lens. I use one and it really does help maintain your nighttime vision.
On another subject, we’ve lost our morning “star” Venus as it reached that point in its orbit referred to as a superior conjunction with the Sun. At this position, the planet is now too close to the Sun to be safely observed. Not to worry, however, the planet returns in early October, this time at dusk in the western sky at which time it will regain its title but this time as our evening “star”.
On yet another subject, for my readers who are interested in the possibility of life elsewhere in the solar system, I’d like to recommend the September’s issue of “Astronomy” magazine.
This special issue concerning “The Search For New Life” covers a myriad of ongoing efforts to discover if microbial life does indeed exist elsewhere in our solar system.
