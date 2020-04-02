What ranks as the heavens most familiar constellation, Ursa Major, the Great Bear is now roaming the northern sky and is very easy to locate from our vantage point in southwest Iowa.
Located due north, Ursa Major is pictured as a huge celestial bear, but I for one, have never seen and can’t even visualize a bear with a tail as long as this one.
At the many star parties I’ve hosted over the years, Ursa Major is always one of the most popular constellations observers want to look at primarily because of the unique formation of stars that are resident to Ursa Major, the “Big Dipper.”
When observing Ursa Major, the “dipper” is the most noticeable feature and it marks the back of the bear while the dipper’s long handle represents its tail. There is a line of stars leading down from the back of the bowl that mark the bear’s back legs. The front legs are marked by four fairly faint stars a little bit forward from the dipper itself.
Ursa Major is the largest northern constellation and third largest constellation in the sky. Its brightest stars form the Big Dipper asterism, one of the most recognizable shapes in the sky, In England, the constellation is known as the Plough.
Because Ursa Major is in the category of circumpolar constellations, it is visible above our local horizon year ‘round.
The star that gets a good deal of oohing and ahhing is the second star from the end of the bear’s tail named Mizar (Zeta Ursa Majorum). This particular star is actually part of what astronomers refer to as an optical double.
If you look real close, you’ll find that Mizar has a companion star right next to it, one called Alcor. Although these two stars appear extremely close to one another they are actually separated by hundreds of light years. It is only because of our vantage point in space that we see them as we do.
Some readers might be surprised to learn that quite a few opticians often use Mizar and Alcor to check on their patient’s eyesight. If they are successful in separating the two stars things are looking pretty good as far as their eyesight is concerned.
Some of the earliest cultures conjured up stories about the great bear and it is well-known among most of the world cultures. It is also associated with a number of myths and varying names such as a wagon, coffin, skunk, camel, shark, canoe, sickle and even a hog’s jaw. It is believed many of these derivations date back to the ice-age.
Although they didn’t know what their names were, early American Indians liked to refer to Mizar and Alcor as the “Horse and Rider.” Ancient Arabic cultures called them the “testers.”
Actually, nothing more than the naked eye is necessary to separate the two stars as long as the dipper is high above the horizon and the skies are dark.
On those star parties I mentioned, when I turn my telescope towards Mizar and Alcor invariably there will be a comment from one of the attendees: “there is a smaller star also visible.” That’s true! That third star is also a companion of Mizar and Alcor but is invisible except through a telescope.
With the increasing upward motion of our daily temperatures, it makes evening and nighttime observing a little more comfortable.
On another subject, if the skies are clear, step outside at 9:01 p.m. Saturday night for a view of the International Space Station passing almost overhead.
It will appear in the West-Northwest sky at 9:01 p.m. appearing as a steady very bright light. It will progress at 17,300 miles per hour until it is almost overhead at 9:04 p.m. From that point the ISS will head toward the Southeast disappearing at 9:06 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.