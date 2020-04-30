Although there are 88 constellations recognized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), there are only about 57 that can be seen by observers in our area.
It was in 1928 that the IAU formally accepted the 88 “modern” constellations each with contiguous boundaries that together cover the entire celestial sphere that lies over our heads.
Despite the number of constellations throughout the heavens, there are 6 that are referred to as circumpolar, that is they never set but are visible to us year round.
These 6 circumpolar constellations are: Ursa Major (Big Bear) which is home to the asterism “Big Dipper”, Ursa Minor (Little Bear), Cassiopeia (the Queen), Draco (the Dragon), Auriga (the Charioteer), and Camelopardalis (the Giraffe).
Although there are other constellations visible to us year round they are not visible in their entirety and are, therefore, not recognized as true circumpolar.
The word “constellation” comes from the Late Latin term cõnstellãtiõ, which can be translated as “set of stars”; and it came into use in English during the 14th century.
In a more modern astronomical sense, the term “constellation” is simply a recognizable pattern of stars whose appearance is associated with mythological characters or creatures, or earthbound animals, or objects. It can also specifically denote the officially recognized 88 named constellations used today
As I’ve written about before, all of the stars that from a point almost directly overhead down to the southern horizon are referred to as seasonal constellations.
As Earth rotates, there are slight variations in its rotational speed and as a result of these variations all of the stars rise approximately three to four minutes earlier each night. This daily time variation results in these seasonal constellations making an east-to-west journey across our sky.
All of the circumpolar stars complete their nightly journey around the north star Polaris and although it deviates a little bit from this particular column, if you have a tripod and a camera capable of time exposures, find yourself an unobstructed view of the northern sky and point your camera towards Polaris.
As Earth rotates, the stars will create a circular path called circumpolar star trails which makes for a very neat photograph. The best star trails require about 30 to 45 minute exposure. Back to the original column subject.
In order to observe all of the 57 constellations visible to us it is going to take a full year for everything to pass in front of your eyes or your optics. Sometimes you must choose between arguments put forth by an angel on one shoulder, and a little devil on the other:
Devil: This is utterly ridiculous. Only a fool would get up and tromp outside in the middle of the night. Are you nuts! It’s 5 below zero out there with 12 mph winds. I’d get back under the warm covers if I were you.
Angel: Don’t you remember? This is the last time this event occurs until the year 2025. If you don’t get up right now and record it you are going to hate yourself in the morning”.
Every amateur astronomer (including myself) has been “tested” like that at one time or another and it truly takes a hearty amateur to leave a warm bed and go out to see some celestial event, especially in the dead of winter. Some of the most beautiful constellations appear in winter skies and providing you dress warmly, you can enjoy them in comfort.
With our temperatures getting warmer as we move further into springtime, you can dismiss that warning from the devil, but it still takes a hardy soul to climb out of bed in the middle of the night to go out to look at the sky.
