Many times when speaking with a friend or to groups, invariably a question will be asked regarding comets, the true nomads in our solar system.
Also sure to be asked is when will the next comet be visible? Now that’s a tough one because no one knows when one of these “visitors” will show up. Hang on!
There is now one new comet that has great potential of becoming naked-eye as long it is able to maintain its integrity as it makes its closest approach (perigee) to the Sun.
As most of my readers already know, comets get their name from the astronomer who discovered it but not this one. It got its name from the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii and is named Comet ATLAS (C2019 Y4)
The comet was discovered in December 2019, and many of the astronomers studying the data from the discovery quickly realized it might become special.
One thing stands in the way of that happening and no one can do anything about it. You see, on May 31, Comet Atlas will pass deep inside the orbit of planet Mercury and extremely close to the Sun. If it survives the blast furnace of solar heating it will be something.
I often refer to comets at nomads of our solar system because by definition, a nomad is an individual who roams about aimlessly and wander from place to place. That is an extremely appropriate name to put on comets because they just show up unannounced and are truly wanderers of our solar system.
Comets, as you might imagine, are one of the most fascinating objects in the universe and being able to see one with its long tail stretching out is one of the rare events that do not happen frequently. It is also extremely rare to get the chance of watching a comet with just the naked eye.
Comets are an integral part of our solar system and there are many scientists who believe that it was from their impact with Earth that brought about many of the living organisms we now know.
No one can predict when a comet will appear but there is a vast collection of space dust and other debris in an area of the sky beyond planet Jupiter that is referred to as the Oort Cloud and it is believed that this region could be the marshalling “yard” for comets.
Initially invisible, this debris is a cold body perhaps a few miles across and can best be described as a “dirty snowball.” It is only when it gets in the vicinity of the Sun that the heat begins to thaw the snowball causing it to suddenly appear in the sky.
Comets are usually made of frozen gases and dust and it is only when they approach the sun that changes begin to take place as the solid icy surfaces are heated and turned to gas.
The closer the comet comes to the sun the greater the forces are applied and the center of the comet, known as the nucleus, begins to thaw and those gasses begin to expand. It is the solar wind coming from the sun that causes these gasses to become luminous and the comet becomes visible for the first time in binoculars or telescopes.
Of course the most noticeable feature of any comet is the long luminous tail that stretches out from the nucleus. The comet’s tail only stretches out behind it as it approaches the sun. Once it comes from around the back of the sun, the pressure of the solar wind pushes the luminous gasses away from the nucleus and the tail precedes the nucleus.
