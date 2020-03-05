Every single day, many tons of tiny rocks — smaller than pebbles — hit Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrate. But there are also the massive extinction-level asteroids that we hope we never see and we can be thankful there is a middle ground of rocks sized to make it through the atmosphere and do serious damage to a limited area.
Thanks to new research from NASA there is an indication that the impacts of these mid-size rocks may be less frequent than previously thought.
The research revealed that such relatively small but regionally devastating impacts happen on the order of millennia — not centuries, as previously thought.
In addition, the new research has pushed forward our knowledge about the complex processes that determine how large rocks from space break up when entering Earth’s atmosphere.
This new research was inspired by a workshop held at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and sponsored by the NASA Planetary Defense Coordination Office. Their results are published in a series of papers in a special issue of the journal Icarus, and the theme of the workshop re-examined the astronomical cold case of the 1908 Tunguska impact event.
One hundred and twelve years ago, hundreds of reindeer and a few dozen humans witnessed an asteroid impact — although they didn’t know it at the time. An explosion left a scene in Siberia, Russia, with little evidence of its origin except flattening 500,000 acres of uninhabited forest, scorching the land, creating “glowing clouds” and producing shock waves that were detected around the world.
Initially, newspapers reported this might have been a volcanic explosion or a mining accident or — a far-fetched idea — that this might have been an asteroid or comet hitting Earth.
The event on June 30, 1908, near the Stony Tunguska River, continues to intrigue the public and puzzle researchers. The volcanic and mining explanations were quickly ruled out because of the lack of physical evidence and researchers concluded the blast came from a massive object colliding with Earth.
However, not all the evidence fit — no one had pictures of the supposed asteroid, no one found a crater and no one found fragments. The first scientific investigators didn’t even explore the area until the 1920s.
According to David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at Ames, “Tunguska is the largest cosmic impact witnessed by modern humans,” and said. “It also is characteristic of the sort of impact we are likely to have to protect against in the future.”
Fast forward to Feb. 15, 2013, when a smaller but still impressive meteor burst in the atmosphere near Chelyabinsk, Russia. New evidence to help solve the mystery of Tunguska had arrived. This highly documented fireball created an opportunity for researchers to apply modern computer modeling techniques to explain what was seen, heard and felt.
The models were used with video observations of the fireball and maps of the damage on the ground to reconstruct the original size, motion and speed of the Chelyabinsk object. The resulting interpretation is that Chelyabinsk was most likely a stony asteroid the size of a five-story building that broke apart 15 miles above the ground. This generated a shock wave equivalent to a 550-kiloton explosion.
The explosion’s shockwave blew out roughly a million windows and injured more than a thousand people. Fortunately, the force of the explosion was not enough to knock down trees or structures. Per current understanding of the asteroid population, an object like the Chelyabinsk meteor can impact the Earth every 10 to 100 years on average.
But what about the larger rocks that could wipe out a city on a bad day? Researchers have now used these modern-day analysis techniques to revisit the enigmatic 1908 Tunguska event. A long-standing debate about how frequent these events might be is one step closer to being settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.