It really doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned veteran, all stargazers have one thing in common and that is we all rely on charts and books to learn the heavens.
Imagine what it must have been like centuries ago when ancient cultures did not have those books or charts to look at, and many of the constellations represented in the heavens were characters or artifacts that figured in myths and legends of the time. I’ve written before, they must have had vivid imaginations or some really good “stuff.”
Because these constellations were definite figures, all of the neighboring stars that could not be properly placed within in them were referred to as “unformed stars.”
Back in the late 1600s, there were no less than 100 formations that had names and some mythological tale to represent them. Modern day astronomers have pared that number down to 88.
In those 88 constellations, not all of which are visible above our local horizon, are 30 inanimate objects, 42 animals (real or imaginary) and 16 associated with real or utterly fantastic humans.
Unlike ancient astronomers and star watchers, constellations are no longer regarded as the shapes and figures of past civilizations.
Instead, astronomers today regard the various formations as areas of the sky with interesting thing to observe and study, but we cannot escape the fact that mythology makes for interesting reading and story telling.
Just as our local horizon prohibits us from seeing all the constellations, stargazers living in Texas, Florida and other southern states cannot see many of our northern groupings.
Invariably, people interested in stargazing who return from a road trip to the far south or who, perhaps, have just finished an enjoyable cruise in the Caribbean comment how strange it was to look up in the sky and not see the formations they were familiar with. It’s something all travelers to the equator and below must adapt to.
How far must someone travel before a noticeable change in star patterns can be seen? For us it would be close to 37-degrees south latitude (roughly Springfield, Missouri.)
At this time of year, one of the brightest stars in our sky is one named Vega, in the constellation of Lyre. It is the third brightest star we can see in the northern hemisphere and it is now quite low in the northeastern sky. What about the first and second brightest stars, you may ask?
The brightest is named Sirius in the constellation of Canis Major and is no longer visible in our skies and you’ll just have to wait until mid-December to get your next look. If you wish to view the second brightest star, it will require a trip to New Orleans to view Canopus in the constellation of Craina.
In addition to being the second brightest star in the sky, Canopus is also famous because of its rock-solid position in the heavens. It is not moving rapidly toward us or away from us, or from side to side.
This star’s stableness makes it one of the stars spacecraft with star-sensing equipment on board “lock in” on.
Early risers this morning may have seen three fairly bright objects lined up in the eastern sky shortly before sunrise. The three planets, viewing from left to right were Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.
Of course the easiest of all of the planets to see in the sky is Venus that is still dominating our western sky shortly after sunset. Currently shining at a –4.6 magnitude, only the moon and Sun shine brighter than our sister planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.