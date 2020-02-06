I’ve heard it said and I’m certain many of my readers have also heard the saying that people living on small planets think small.
Perhaps that’s true but there’s nothing we can do about that since our small planet, lost among the millions of stars of our galaxy, is all we have.
Mediocre or not, we live on a planet that is located in a solar system lying in one of the outer arms, known as Orion’s Arm, of the spiral galaxy called the Milky Way. Although it looks to be huge, the Milky Way is just a mediocre galaxy among millions, but, like our small planet, it’s all we have.
I often find that when I am speaking to a group of students or civic groups a question regarding stars, galaxies, etc. always comes up. I have also found that it’s not unusual to see eyes begin to roll as participants begin trying to comprehend stellar dimensions. It’s extremely hard to get it right in your head.
There are perhaps a dozen or more ways to make understanding easier, but even the simplest explanation of the immensity of our galaxy and the number of stars contained in it, still can boggle the mind.
Consider this: Imagine for a moment that we use an orange to represent our Sun and we place it directly in the middle of Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.
If we were to use another orange to represent the next nearest star to our Sun, where would me have to put it? We’d place it just to the west of Los Angeles, but not quite in the Pacific Ocean.
Using a model such as this, the Milky Way Galaxy would be an array of 100 billion oranges, each one separated, on average by 2,000 miles. They would be scattered over a lens-shaped region 37 million miles in diameter and 3.5 million miles thick. Picture in your mind two fried eggs laid back to back and it’ll give you a pretty good image of how our galaxy bulges in the middle and the galaxy edges stretch out all around the middle.
Is that a little difficult to comprehend? Hang on!
Despite the size of our home galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy is twice as big and there are billions of other galaxies out there some bigger some smaller.
Our island universe contains stars in all stages of evolution: red giants, white dwarfs, black holes, pulsars, while holes, supernovae and just plain ordinary stars, all bound together by gravity into a huge starry aggregate.
Although we are able to observe several thousand stars with the naked eye, telescopes and other optical aids reveal millions of these self-luminous bodies.
There are innumerable stars in our galaxy that we are unable to see because of the dark clouds of interstellar dust that block our view. But what if we wanted to try to count those we could see?
It would turn out to be a futile attempt since counting those stars at the rate of one star for each beat of your heart is going to consume 50 lifetimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.