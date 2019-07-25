Today’s column deviates from its usual content to relate a particularly difficult position which the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) finds itself faced with.
With the 2015 release of the movie “Martian” it highlighted one particular and enormous problem for which NASA must come up with an answer: What would we do if an astronaut dies while in space?
Most Americans were truly fascinated by the technology we had to have for Apollo 11 to be such a success and for man to have walked on the moon for the first time 50 years ago. It’s also fascinating that we, as a nation, were able launch and to return our astronauts to Earth safe and sound several times since then.
But a few weeks ago I read an article that really caught my attention since it regarded a situation I’ve thought about in the past. The situation was raised in a NASA paper when the question was asked: “How do you get rid of the body of a dead astronaut on a mission to Mars and back?”
Talk about your predicaments.
An issue such as this doesn’t get too much press as one might imagine but when we make the decision to send a crew to Mars, these ethical and very thorny questions must be addressed and somehow solution to the problem found.
Of course in the “Martian” movie, the decision to leave the “dead” body there was, as it turned out, a bit premature and where going to the moon our astronauts spent just a little over three days getting there, embarking on a space venture to another plane is one that is going to be of significant duration brings about a multitude of other problems.
In the NASA paper, an even more difficult question was considered: “When should we pull the plug on a critically ill astronaut who is using up precious oxygen and endangering the rest of the crew?”
NASA currently plans to send astronauts to Mars within in the next five or six years and now, with the recent discovery of exoplanet 581C possibly harboring life forms, they have begun to ponder some of the practical and ethical questions that must be considered when contemplating deep space exploration.
According to Dr. Richard Williams, then NASA’s chief health and medical officer, “We’re trying to develop the ethical framework to equip commanders and mission managers to make some of those difficult decisions should they arrive in the future.”
Another ethical question being discussed is whether NASA should employ DNA testing to “weed out” astronauts who might get a disease on a long trip.
I’m certain my readers will agree, but another topic that NASA believes is too hot to handle at this point in time is: How do you cope with the sexual desire among healthy young men and women during a mission years long.
Williams is of the opinion that the question of sex in space is not a matter of crew health but a behavioral issue that will have to be taken up by others at NASA. Now that’s going to be a debate!
One of the talking points I found interesting dealt with a discussion on how to possibly treat an ailing astronaut by following instructions from mission control.
Astronauts on board the International Space Station who become injured or critically ill have the ability to leave the outpost 220 miles above Earth and return home within hours.
Mars-bound astronauts are at a distinct disadvantage since it would take nearly a half-hour for a question to be asked and an answer to come back via radio signals.
It will be very interesting to learn what NASA’s final solution to these dilemmas is going to be.
