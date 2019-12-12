Over the years, I have accumulated a large number of books and periodicals dealing with amateur astronomy, and one of my favorites is one published in Canada.
I appreciate very much that the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada was good enough to send me a desk copy for my use, and I find it to be ideal for my purposes. Newbies, however, might find the text a little sophisticated but it is thoroughly readable and can help them.
I am always on the lookout for new books that I feel offer the best insight into amateur astronomy and although it does have some fairly technical material in its pages, the “Observer’s Handbook” fills the bill.
Published annually for more than 100 years by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, the Observer’s Handbook has become the must-have reference book for people interested in astronomy.
The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is comprised of more than 5,200 members and is dedicated to the advancement of astronomy and its related sciences.
Each year, some 11,000 copies of the handbook are distributed to many countries throughout the world as well as to both amateur and professional astronomers, educators, planetariums and observatories. I don’t think you can go wrong by obtaining one for your own personal use.
Whether you are a professional astronomer, a beginner or educator this book is designed for you. The more than 350-page guide includes comprehensive information about upcoming astronomical events and references.
The monthly publications of “Sky & Telescope” and “Astronomy” magazines also offer a large variety of articles on a variety of subjects, but if you are interested in heliocentric osculating orbital elements of the planets in 2020, the “Observer’s Handbook” is for you.
To order a copy of the handbook, go to rasc.ca/handbook. The last I read, the cost of the publication is $29.95 plus postage.
A neat feature of the handbook is that it can assist educators in the classroom since it is designed to bring the observational science of astronomy down to Earth.
Another point brought out is that the book does not promote readers running out and buying expensive optical aids at the very beginning of their venture in the hobby.
“You don’t need telescopes or fancy equipment to make your observations. The naked eye is all you need to get started,” according to one of the authors, Julie Bolduc-Duval.
She recommends planning your observations by using the “The Sky By Month” in the handbook where you can see what is visible in the sky at any time of the year.
When most people think about astronomy, they imagine observing the night sky. Unfortunately for those of us living in metropolitan areas, not everyone can easily see the stars. I am certain that has happened many times in the Omaha metropolitan vicinity. One other important consideration at this time of year is the need to dress warmly when you go outside to observe.
Whether you have access to dark skies or not, you can use the handbook’s “Maps Of The Night Sky” to identify primary constellations and where they are relative to one another.
Author Bolduc-Duval urges readers to be curious, but she also stresses that if readers don’t understand everything in the Observer’s Handbook don’t worry and don’t let it intimidate you.
Astronomy is a very vast subject and there’s always more to learn. I agree whole-heartedly with that statement.
