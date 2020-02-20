I usually get e-mails around Christmas time regarding the purchase of a telescope as a gift for someone else but this week I received an e-mail from a reader who is in the process of shopping for HIS first telescope and he asked if I might be able to give him a little guidance. I hope this column does just that, not only to him but also for others who might be in the same “hunting” mode.
Many of my columns in the past have dealt with that subject but it is usually a personal decision as to when is a good time to buy a telescope and just what a prospective purchaser should look for before laying out a bunch of money.
I referred the prospective buyer to the web site www.telescope.com and look at the variety of offerings and very reasonable pricing.
Looking for a new telescope can be very confusing. There’s a bewildering array of telescopes and telescope accessories on the market and there are some important considerations: cost, portability, versatility and appearance as well as a host of other factors.
It is a daunting task for a newbie to make a decision with so many options thrown in their way. One of the most important options, when it comes to telescopes, is DO NOT be swayed by magnification.
Magnification or “power” is one of the least important factors to be considered when you’re choosing a telescope.
The single greatest misconception in amateur astronomy is that you need every bit of magnification possible in order to get a good view of what it is you’re looking at.
Not true! The cardinal rule is the larger the telescopes objective lens the more light gathering properties it has and that is what I would consider is a prominent factor in decision making.
The most effective magnification in any telescope is usually figured by multiplying the size of the objective lens by 60. My telescope is a 6-inch reflecting telescope and therefore has an “effective” magnification of 360 power.
With additional accessories such as a Barlow lens, more powerful eyepieces I can increase the magnification a considerable amount. It doesn’t always provide the most satisfying view.
The more you magnify an object in a telescope, the more the quality of the object in the eyepiece will be diminished.
The outrageous claims of 500X or 600X magnification on $39.95 telescopes are nothing more than a “come on” for prospective customers who do not understand why bigger is not always better.
I will admit that while those magnifications and some even higher are possible the image quality will invariably suffer to the point where it can be difficult to make out any detail at all.
Earlier in this column I mentioned portability and cannot stress enough that that is one thing you have to consider. Remember if you go someplace others than your backyard to do some viewing of the heavens, picking up the ‘scope and all the accessories can be time consuming, not to mention heavy workload.
One thing that will not be difficult for early risers to see (assuming the skies are clear) will be the International Space Station (ISS) that will be coming very close to overhead tomorrow morning.
The ISS will first appear at 6:39 a.m. in the low southwestern sky from which it will move slightly to the south and almost overhead at 6:42 a.m. It will then continue its journey at over 17,000 miles per hour disappearing in the east-northeast at 6:45 a.m.
