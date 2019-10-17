With help from a big telescope and a little detective work, astronomers have discovered 20 new moons in orbit around planet Saturn and the discoveries, announced Oct. 7, makes Saturn the “King of the Moons” in our solar system.
The gas giant ringed planet now has a total of 82 natural satellites known to be circling the sixth planet from the Sun, it now goes ahead of the previous “King” planet, Jupiter, with just 79 known moons.
According to Scott Sheppard, a faculty member at the Carnegie Institute for Science in Washington, D.C., “It was fun to find that Saturn is the true moon king for our solar system.” Sheppard is also credited with discovering 2018’s previously unknown moons around Jupiter and had a hand that brought that planet to its 79-moon total.
For my readers who may be interested, the Carnegie Science Institute is now in the process of continuing a contest on naming the new moons of Saturn. The contest began on Oct. 7 and runs to Dec. 8.
To enter the contest, you can read all the rules and requirements by going on the net to carnegiescience.edu/namesaturnsmoons. I am unfamiliar with tweeting, but entries can also be made by tweeting your moon’s names at @SaturnLunacy and tell them why you picked it. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #NameSaturnsMoons. Good luck!
How did all these new Saturnian moons come about? They are believed to have arisen after the formation of the planets billions of years ago was mostly complete. Each has a diameter of about 3 miles, and 17 are in what’s known as retrograde orbits, meaning their movement is opposite to Saturn’s rotation around its axis. Three are in prograde orbits meaning they move in the same direction as the planet’s rotation.
Needless to say, the new discoveries and research have caused a buzz in the astronomy world.
Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, is quoted as saying “I’m super-excited that it’s come out”. The discoveries add to the “forensic evidence” relating to the formation of Saturn and the solar system overall, she added.
“We’ve been to Saturn. Cassini was there, Voyager was there, and we still missed these moons,” Faherty said, referring to NASA space probes that visited Saturn. “It’s a reminder that in astronomy, you can fly right by and right around and still miss things.”
How did all this discovery come about?
Sheppard’s team discovered the moons by taking a fresh look at observations made more than a decade ago using the Subaru Telescope, an 8.2-meter telescope located atop Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the big island of Hawaii. “I went back through the old data searching by eye for very faint things our automatic program may have missed,” Sheppard said in the email, adding that it was “a very time-intensive process.”
To close today’s column, I received an e-mail from a young reader who asked about the planets in our solar system and what is the best method of remembering their progression from the Sun. Although the progression is Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, I told him it would be much easier to use: Mother Visits Every Monday Just Stays Until Noon.
