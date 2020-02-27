At most of the “star parties” or other night-time viewings I sponsor or help out with, many of the attendees seem interested in the distances that I can view with my telescope.
It doesn’t take a whole lot of brain work to figure out mileages when applying them to terrestrial measurements but when it comes to distances in space you suddenly find yourself in a realm of numbers that are so vast it becomes very difficult for the human mind to comprehend.
The book “The Beginner’s Observing Guide” produced by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada has, I feel, one of the best examples of the difficulty in trying to relate to spacial distances. Consider the following:
Amateur astronomers regularly observe galaxies that are extremely distant from our home Milky Way Galaxy one of which is a collection of galaxies known as the Virgo Cluster of Galaxies.
Some of the members of this cluster have been calculated to be 40 million light years away from Earth.
Other stellar objects also studied by astronomers are called Quasars. An example of one such Quasar is called 3C273, which is thought to be 3 billion light years away.
Remember that a light year is the distance that light travels in a year, and the speed of light is roughly 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second).
When these figures are applied to the Virgo Cluster of Galaxies, you will come up with a number that is very, very cumbersome.
To find the number of seconds in a year, do the math: 60 x 60 x 24 x 365. Multiply your answer by 186,000 to come up with the miles in a light year. Now multiply that answer by 40,000,000 to obtain the approximate distance to one of the galaxies in the Cluster.
The end result of all your calculations is going to be a number with 21 digits. Needless to say, it will be a very, very cumbersome number and one that you may not be able to pronounce.
Back to that original question, many astronomers including myself, prefer to answer by saying we’re concerned not so much how far an object is as long as its bright enough to view.
In my telescope I can see bright galaxies that are a dozens of millions of light years away, but another galaxy may be only a fraction of that distance but cannot be detected because it is too faint.
I have always believed that distance is not important as long as the light gathering properties of the binoculars or telescopes optics are doing their job.
On another subject, as we find ourselves in the last week of February, two of heaven’s bright objects, the moon and planet Venus appear very close in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset tonight.
The sky’s two brightest objects will appear only 7 degrees apart and should be visible for two to three hours assuming cloud cover cooperates.
On yet another subject, this one for the early-rising “stargazer,” next
On Saturday, look in the southeastern sky about 45 minutes before sunrise as the three planets, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will appear just above the horizon in a straight line fairly close to one another.
