Have you ever tried to catch a feral cat? What would you do if you came across a raccoon stuck in a deep basement window well? Who do you call when you suspect your neighbor might be abusing their dog?
First off, please understand, we would never recommend that you try to catch a feral cat – it probably won’t end well. Yes, I have actually found a raccoon stuck in a window well.
Unfortunately, too many of us have probably witnessed animal abuse. However, communities across America and worldwide are fortunate to have a group of dedicated animal heroes, known as Animal Control Officers.
Today wraps up a week dedicated to these brave workers and all the services, both on the streets and in the office, that they provide. During the second full week in April, let’s give recognition to the hard-working men and women of Animal Care and Control who risk injury and devote huge amounts of personal time and resources, while serving the public, just like other public safety and law enforcement agencies.
These self-sacrificing and dedicated employees should be honored by having the whole community say, “Thank You”, for helping when no one else could, or would even know where to start.
These brave people risk bites and scratches by going out into the public in all kinds of weather to protect the welfare of animals and pets. They provide help from injury, disease, abuse, and starvation. Don’t forget, they also protect humans from diseases such as rabies and educate the public on proper care of the community’s pets.
If you see an Animal Control Officer out and about or have visited their office, consider taking a moment to say hello and thank them for a job well done. Just imagine a world without these teams of people who love animals and want to see them live their best life.
Imagine what our neighborhoods, parks and alleys might look like if there were not people willing to be part of the solution of animal overcrowding, abuse and injuries. Rest assured it wouldn’t be a place where any of us would care to live.
Don’t forget to remember that our Midlands Humane Society Annual Gala, originally set for May 8 has been re-scheduled for September 18, 2020 at the Mid-America Center.
Doors will still open at 5 p.m. with social hour and an opportunity to view the numerous silent auction items and visit with some adorable animal ambassadors. Guests will be treated to a fantastic dinner, be entertained by our emcee/auctioneer and witness a heart-warming program featuring, what else, rescued animals.
Please be our guest at the largest yearly fundraiser we host, consider a sponsorship, buy a whole table and treat your friends and family to a night out or donate a prize. Go online to www.midlandshumanesociety.org to reserve your seat today!
MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor: Riley is a 2.5-year-old neutered male German Shepherd/American Bulldog mix. He’s a sweet, sensitive guy looking to join a more laid-back home. Riley keeps quite active and will make a great adventure buddy for someone.
He is prone to being nervous in new settings and carries a wariness of new people. Riley loves to play, learn new things and he knows all his commands and walks well on a leash. This guy is a big goofball who loves to show off his playful antics, but he does need a serious owner that can provide daily exercise while working on his confidence building.
Riley’s new human will need to manage him in new environments and around new people. He needs an adult only home and may thrive best as a solo dog. Please contact Rachael at MHS to set up an appointment to meet this big guy.
Pistachio is a 6-month-old spayed female domestic short-hair kitten who arrived as a stray with a broken pelvis. Pistachio is learning to love cuddle time.
Sylvester is a 5-year-old stunning black and white neutered male cat who would love to saunter into your heart.
Finally, we have Chunky, one of several baby rabbits available to adopt. Chunky is a 2-month-old male bunny and his adoption fee is $25. Just like any pet, we recommend doing some research on breed characteristics, life expectancy, space requirements and food and supplies needed to give them a happy, healthy life.
Please come visit us today, but you will need to make an appointment. Through April 30, we will continue to operate on an appointment-only model but will advise of updates or changes if necessary. Thanks to the community at large for continuing to help Midlands Humane Society save animals in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.