William and Linda Newman were married on September 20, 1969, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church.
William and Linda have 3 sons, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Their family is having an open house celebration for family and friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall.
Hosting the event will be their 3 sons and family, Mike and Stacy Newman, Chris Newman and Stephanie Hall, and Pat and Caitlin Newman.
Food will be provided.
