Bob and Sandy (Carter) Fienhold, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary March 21, 2020.
Bob and Sarah Schafer, and Daniel and Kristi Fienhold, invite friends and family to join them in celebration, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, Council Bluffs, from 1 to 5 p.m.
