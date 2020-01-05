Gaylord and Mary Ann (Forde) Epperson are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, and Mary Ann’s 83rd birthday, on January 8, 2020.
They were married in Magnolia, Iowa, and have lived most of their married life in Council Bluffs.
Gaylord retired from Union Pacific Railroad and Mary Ann from Mutual of Omaha.
They have 5 children; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.