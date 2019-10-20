Gordon and Colleen (LaMont) McCall, celebrated their 70th anniversary on October 15, 2019.
Their children include, Gary and Cheryl McCall, and Cindy Fox, Robert and Janice McCall, Brian and Susan McCall, and Joyce and Dano Winchester. They also have 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
You are invited to help celebrate this occasion by sending them cards to
104 Marlene Circle, Council Bluffs, Ia 51503.
