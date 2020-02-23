Jack and Sharon Smith, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 21, 2020.
They celebrated with their four daughters and their spouses; their 14 grandchildren and their families; and their 9 great-grandchildren.
Please join their milestone celebration by sending a card to: 3172 Straight Street, Council Bluffs, Ia 51503.
