Jimmy and Pam Minor will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on November 21, 1969. Their son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Anna Minor, will be hosting a party, in their honor, on November 23, 2019.
Jim is retired from First Data Resources and Pam is still employed at Ogden Salon.
They have a grandson, Dustin (Haley) Congdon; 2 granddaughters, Stevie and Payton Minor; and a great-grandson, Asher Scott.
