Eugene Lloyd and Debra Lynn Marsh are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary
Lloyd is from Council Bluffs, while Debbie is from Deale, Md. They met in Baltimore, Md., while Debbie was attending Goucher College and Lloyd was attending Johns Hopkins University. Lloyd and Debbie were married on August 16, 1969, in Deale.
Lloyd and Debbie will celebrate the anniversary this fall with their five children and their spouses, Kevin (Nicole) Marsh, of Novi, Mich., Chris Marsh, of Council Bluffs, Jeff (Erin) Marsh, of Edmonton, AB, Canada, Jon (Ketzela) Marsh, of St. Paul, Minn., and Tiffany (Matt) Schmitt, of Council Bluffs; and seven grandchildren.
Friends of Lloyd and Debbie are invited to send cards of congratulations to them at, 106 Shevi Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.