Oscar and Deann Over celebrated 50 years of loving marriage on November 22, 2019.
The couple were married on November 22, 1969, at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Oscar practiced law with his father and twin brother at Over, Over & Over Law Firm and Deann was a Manager at Qwest Communications.
They now spend their time giving back to their church and community. Both stay very busy volunteering at Emanuel Lutheran Church, organizing and packing cookies for deployed troops with the Iowa Cookie Crumbs, and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels of Council Bluffs.
Oscar is also active with the Council Bluffs Lions Club.
Oscar and Deann are the amazing parents of 3 children, Deborah (Jason) Siebels, Kimberly (Alan) Egner and William (Michelle) Over. They are also the proud grandparents of Brett Egner, Chelsey Siebels, Kaitlyn Egner and Seth Siebels.
All of us would like to publicly thank you for being the best parents and grandparents in the world!
The Over children and grandchildren will host a Golden Anniversary Celebration for the bride and groom at Emanuel Lutheran Church from 1 to 4 p.m., on November 30, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.