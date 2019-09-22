Joe G. Ferrel will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 6, 2019. His family would like you to come help him celebrate his big day on October 5th, at Broadway First Christian, 2658 Ave A, Council Bluffs, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event will be hosted by his daughters, Judy Schumann (Randy), Jill Smith and Jan Smith (Victor). No gifts please.
