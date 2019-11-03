Amelia Buhman is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house, hosted by her children, on Sunday, November 10th, at Risen Son Christian Village, 3000 Risen Son Blvd, Council Bluffs, 51503.
The event will be held in the Gathering Room, on the 1st floor, from 2 to 4 p.m. If you would like to send a card use the above address and add #219. All are welcome, no gifts please.
