The family of Angie Miller will be hosting an open house in honor of her 80th birthday on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Kanesville Heights Apartments’ Activity Room, located at 2310 Sherwood Drive, in Council Bluffs. The event is open to the public.
Cards may be sent to 2310 Sherwood Drive, apartment 101, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.