Chris Wagman, will celebrate his 80th birthday on December 25, 2019.
To honor this very special man, his family will be hosting an open house on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Kanesville Heights Community Room, 2310 Sherwood Drive, Council Bluffs. No gifts please.
